Dismal year for matric results forecast
Lower pass rate, fewer distinctions - thanks to Covid
04 October 2020 - 00:00
Education experts have warned that this year's matrics will produce fewer distinctions and that the pass rate will be "significantly lower" than last year.
The head of a principals' association is also expecting 80% of the so-called "progressed" pupils - those who were promoted to matric despite failing grade 11 - to fail the exams...
