'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule'

Premier's office got tenderpreneur to pay acting judge - report

A former acting judge and alleged Gupta enabler, Refiloe Mokoena, benefited from the proceeds of the controversial Free State asbestos audit tender in a payment made through the office of then premier Ace Magashule.



Diamond Hill Trading, one of the companies that jointly won the R255m tender, paid R54,000 towards the study fees of Mokoena's daughter in the US. Mokoena was an acting judge in the Free State when the payment was made...