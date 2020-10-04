How 'Zuma's cop', Richard Mdluli, became the law

Jail for ex-police spy boss who 'protected' former president

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, who was sentenced to a five-year jail term (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/news/2020-09-29-it-took-22-years-but-richard-mdluli-has-gone-from-crime-intelligence-boss-to-jailbird/) this week for offences which occurred more than 20 years ago, seemed to have an influence which led to these charges being dropped eight years ago. It is believed Mdluli was one of the people in the security space who protected former president Jacob Zuma against his opponents.



Private investigator Paul O'Sullivan claims that even during his suspension between 2012 and 2018, Mdluli was the one who decided who would occupy influential positions in the security cluster...