Koeberg jitters after Cape quakes and new find

Two earthquakes felt in Cape Town last weekend unearthed simmering concerns about the long-term safety of the Koeberg nuclear power station, on the coastline 30km north of the city.



Now there's a new potential worry: scientists have discovered what appears to be a previously unknown geological fault zone on the bed of Table Bay, even closer to the 36-year-old power station than the epicentre of the 1969 Tulbagh earthquake that killed 12 people...