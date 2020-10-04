Koeberg jitters after Cape quakes and new find
04 October 2020 - 00:00
Two earthquakes felt in Cape Town last weekend unearthed simmering concerns about the long-term safety of the Koeberg nuclear power station, on the coastline 30km north of the city.
Now there's a new potential worry: scientists have discovered what appears to be a previously unknown geological fault zone on the bed of Table Bay, even closer to the 36-year-old power station than the epicentre of the 1969 Tulbagh earthquake that killed 12 people...
