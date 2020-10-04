Mangosuthu Buthelezi accused of meddling in municipality
Veteran IFP leader denies anything untoward in letter
04 October 2020 - 00:00
Retired IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been dragged into the tender squabbles of a municipality in KwaZulu-Natal after scolding a municipal manager - apparently for defying instructions from an IFP mayor on granting infrastructure contracts.
The Sunday Times has seen a letter written by Buthelezi in which he rebukes Bongi Gumbi, at the time the municipal manager of Nquthu municipality, for ignoring the mayor's orders regarding the awarding of tenders. Gumbi has since been fired...
