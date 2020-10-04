Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise'
Camps Bay residents take their cross-street feud to the high court
04 October 2020 - 00:00
Trevor Foster hoped for a quiet retirement in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Camps Bay. But this week, the 67-year-old said six years of noise from his neighbour had driven him to the verge of suicide.
Foster, who runs a guesthouse, complained to the Cape Town high court that Clem Kirst - who lives directly opposite - swears loudly at his wife and children, revs motorbikes and whistles to his dogs. At the peak of the barney, the neighbours resorted to recording and filming each other...
