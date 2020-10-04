No denial as Trump goes to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Positive test upends US election in final weeks of campaign

US President Donald Trump was in a military hospital yesterday for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, an extraordinary development that has upended the election a month before voting.



About 17 hours after he made his diagnosis public, Trump walked slowly from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland. He wore a mask and business suit and did not speak to reporters...