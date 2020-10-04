Family drama

SA doctor on the run, allegedly ‘abducted’ son from father in Denmark

Dad asks court for help, so cops told to join the search

A South African doctor who “abducted” her young son from Denmark and returned to SA in September last year, “disappearing without trace” some months later, has been declared a fugitive from justice.



And in an unusual order granted in the Durban high court on Friday by judge Rashid Vahed, at the behest of the child’s Danish father, Bjarne Sorensen, the police have been directed to list and circulate his ex-wife’s name, Kalavani Moodley, on the national criminal record system, and use all technology available to find her and bring her to court to explain why she should not go to jail for defying court orders...