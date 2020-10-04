Jobs bloodbath: When survival means making a plan

SA shed 2.2-million jobs in the second quarter of 2020 during the worst of the Covid-19 hard lockdown, Stats SA data released this week shows. Philosopher Plato's expression, that necessity if the mother of invention, kicked in for many South Africans, had to think fast in a bid to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads. Here's how some of them did it

From architecture to sanitiser in taxis



When LUNGA CONCO, a Durban candidate senior architectural technologist, was retrenched in July due to the Covid-19 lockdown, he devised his "plan B" while in a taxi on his way home...