The woman takes charge: Mpumi Madisa becomes Bidvest's CE

From Sebokeng to Sandton, Mpumi Madisa has had to work harder than many of her generation. This week, just a few days short of her 40th birthday, she stepped into a role for which she had been preparing for almost seven years: CE of Bidvest. Sue de Groot charts a remarkable journey to the top

Mpumi Madisa took over as CE of Bidvest on Thursday without fanfare, mostly because, as she says with a laugh from the company’s bank office on Friday: “Not much has changed.”



The announcement that Madisa would become the conglomerate’s third CE in its 32-year history was made in March last year. Since then, Madisa has been CE-designate, working closely with long-standing CE Lindsay Ralphs, who has retired. Privately, however, Ralphs and Bidvest founder Brian Joffe have been preparing her for the role for nearly seven years...