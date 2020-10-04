News

Two-term limit 'to avoid DA cliques'

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
04 October 2020 - 00:00

The DA's national conference is likely to change the party's constitution to restrict its leaders to only two terms.

The proposal to amend the constitution is contained in a report seen by the Sunday Times. It is one of several proposals for the conference, to be held from October 31 to November 1...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Joburg mom wins son’s right to death benefit News
  2. Court puts Durban millionaire’s children in their place News
  3. 'I knew she would achieve something one day': Resident hails SBV guard who ... News
  4. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  5. Who pays the lobola when you are gay? News

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...