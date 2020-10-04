Inside the Free State asbestos scandal

'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State residents suffer

Victims of the Free State government's R255m asbestos roofing scandal this week gave chilling insight into a scam that lifted the lid on the murky underworld of tenders for cronies, bling lifestyles and generous donations to top ANC figures.



Residents whose houses were meant to be upgraded by the project told the Sunday Times the "audit" was haphazard, with aimless and casual inspections in some cases. Hopes were raised, and promises broken...