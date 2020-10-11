ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps
11 October 2020 - 00:00
The cash-strapped ANC is looking to the taxpayer to fork out hundreds of millions of rands extra to bankroll political parties, as looming strict new funding rules and recent high-profile funding scandals have seen some private donors close the tap.
If the party's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, has his way, the funds the state
allocates to political parties could increase from R164m to more than R500m a year...
