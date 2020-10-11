Baby Biden may give SA key to White House

If Joe Biden wins the US presidency next month, the White House will have a direct connection with SA in the form of a baby born in March to a SA-born woman who married Biden's son, Hunter.



On March 28, Hunter and his wife, filmmaker Melissa Cohen, welcomed their son into the world. The couple reportedly married on May 16 last year at Cohen's Hollywood apartment. The marriage was attended by only one of her friends...