Cabinet backs urgent structural reforms to get economy firing

The cabinet has adopted an economic recovery plan that sets stringent timelines on urgent action that must be taken to rescue the ailing economy.



This week, an extended cabinet lekgotla was held to discuss the plan and seek commitments from ministers, top government officials and state-owned entity chiefs on its implementation. Its adoption follows months of negotiations at Nedlac between the government, business and labour on the best way to get the economy firing again...