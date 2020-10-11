Politics

Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid

Controversial Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is embroiled in a new scandal after it emerged that she was admitted for an honours degree at Fort Hare University even though she has no junior degree.



The Sunday Times this week established that Gomba was admitted to study for the course in public administration at the university in Alice seven years ago despite not having an NQF7 qualification and without applying for recognition of prior learning (RPL) as per the rules of academia...