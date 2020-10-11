IN PICTURES | Inside Stuart Chait’s R150m Clifton mansion
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Real estate developer Stuart Chait’s mansion in Clifton was advertised as a sale in execution, to be auctioned on October 13 in Cape Town.
The reserve price was set at R85m. The home boasts a spacious outdoor entertainment area, has its own elevator, landscaped garden, rim-flow pool, gym with steam room and sauna and sweeping ocean views. ..
