News

IN PICTURES | Inside Stuart Chait’s R150m Clifton mansion

11 October 2020 - 00:00 By TimesLIVE

Real estate developer Stuart Chait’s mansion in Clifton was advertised as a sale in execution, to be auctioned on October 13 in Cape Town.

The reserve price was set at R85m. The home boasts a spacious outdoor entertainment area, has its own elevator, landscaped garden, rim-flow pool, gym with steam room and sauna and sweeping ocean views. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. Zondo's open and inquiring mind a problem for Zuma's team News
  5. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...