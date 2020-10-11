Religion

KwaSizabantu mission accused of ruling by fear

Investigators told of rape, child abuse, but church resists probe

Fortified by the scripture that the truth shall set you free, missionary Peet Botha blew the whistle on alleged financial mismanagement, rape, human-rights violations and child abuse at the KwaSizabantu mission in northern KwaZulu-Natal two years ago - but authorities didn't listen to him.



He published a blog in 2018 to expose the church, founded in 1970 by Erlo Stegen. A month earlier Botha was banished from the mission where he had worked for 25 years...