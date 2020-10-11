News

Religion

KwaSizabantu mission accused of ruling by fear

Investigators told of rape, child abuse, but church resists probe

11 October 2020 - 00:00 By NIVASHNI NAIR and LWANDILE BHENGU

Fortified by the scripture that the truth shall set you free, missionary Peet Botha blew the whistle on alleged financial mismanagement, rape, human-rights violations and child abuse at the KwaSizabantu mission in northern KwaZulu-Natal two years ago - but authorities didn't listen to him.

He published a blog in 2018 to expose the church, founded in 1970 by Erlo Stegen. A month earlier Botha was banished from the mission where he had worked for 25 years...

