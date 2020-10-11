Politics

Makhura 'under pressure' to appoint a replacement for Bandile Masuku

Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected to come under pressure from the ANC provincial executive committee to appoint a replacement for former MEC for health Bandile Masuku.



On Friday, Makhura announced he was removing Masuku from his post after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found the MEC failed in his duties over the looting of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) funds. Makhura, however, decided he would leave the post vacant until he gets a final report from the SIU on whether Masuku was involved in collusion and corruption...