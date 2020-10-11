Politics
Makhura 'under pressure' to appoint a replacement for Bandile Masuku
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected to come under pressure from the ANC provincial executive committee to appoint a replacement for former MEC for health Bandile Masuku.
On Friday, Makhura announced he was removing Masuku from his post after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found the MEC failed in his duties over the looting of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) funds. Makhura, however, decided he would leave the post vacant until he gets a final report from the SIU on whether Masuku was involved in collusion and corruption...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.