Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was on the trail of gang leaders
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Three days before he was gunned down, top detective Charl Kinnear was quoted in a court judgment naming Ralph Stanfield as the leader of the feared 28s gang.
The judgment led to the conviction of two of the 28s for a murder in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town - just a few streets from where Kinnear was shot on September 18 outside his house, in 28s "territory"...
