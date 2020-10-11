Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was on the trail of gang leaders

Three days before he was gunned down, top detective Charl Kinnear was quoted in a court judgment naming Ralph Stanfield as the leader of the feared 28s gang.



The judgment led to the conviction of two of the 28s for a murder in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town - just a few streets from where Kinnear was shot on September 18 outside his house, in 28s "territory"...