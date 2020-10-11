Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC'
Treasurer-general of ANC denies pact with deputy president
11 October 2020 - 00:02
What are Deputy President David Mabuza and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile up to?
That is the frequently asked question in ANC circles as the two have grown much closer. Speculation is rife about a political pact between the two that guarantees one of them the highest office in the land as early as the next ANC elective conference...
