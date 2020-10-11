Psychiatric assessment for Joburg dad in maintenance battle
11 October 2020 - 00:00
A Johannesburg father who earns R147,000 a month says he can't afford to pay R15,000 monthly maintenance for his two sons. Now he has been ordered by the court to go for a psychiatric evaluation to assess if, or to what extent, he suffers from a gambling addiction.
This is the aftermath of a fight to get him to pay more than R500,000 owed in maintenance for his two young sons - and his attempts to get out of it...
