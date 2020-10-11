News

CR17 Campaign

Ramaphosa bank records must stay secret, says FIC

But EFF wants to see documents on cash for CR17 campaign

11 October 2020 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin

Unsealing confidential Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) documents relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign would reveal people's most personal information and ultimately compromise the FIC's ability to fight crime, the centre said in court papers filed on Friday.

The FIC is opposing an application by the EFF to unseal the court record in last year's Pretoria high court battle between the president and the public protector...

