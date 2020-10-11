CR17 Campaign
Ramaphosa bank records must stay secret, says FIC
But EFF wants to see documents on cash for CR17 campaign
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Unsealing confidential Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) documents relating to President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign would reveal people's most personal information and ultimately compromise the FIC's ability to fight crime, the centre said in court papers filed on Friday.
The FIC is opposing an application by the EFF to unseal the court record in last year's Pretoria high court battle between the president and the public protector...
