Sack rude, gambling chief magistrate, rules inquiry

Former Kempton Park chief magistrate Judith van Schalkwyk, who gambled when she should have been in court and regularly ordered a junior magistrate to "roll" her hair, must be dismissed, a Magistrate's Commission inquiry has ruled.



She was also found guilty of "being rude and humiliating, and belittling" to other judicial officials, telling one "his decision sucked", writing on a charge sheet about another, "have you finally lost your marbles", and saying to another, "If I could throw you through the wall ."...