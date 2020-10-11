News

Schools advised not to increase fees

Governing body groups urge relief for out-of-pocket parents

Prega Govender Journalist
11 October 2020 - 00:00

In a bid to assist cash-strapped parents, two governing body associations have advised the country’s 3,000 fee-paying public schools not to increase fees for next year, or to keep any hikes very low.

Wealthy government schools have also been cautioned not to spend “ostentatiously” by splashing out on heated swimming pools and artificial-turf sports fields “in the face of other schools struggling financially”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. Zondo's open and inquiring mind a problem for Zuma's team News
  5. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...