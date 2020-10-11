Schools advised not to increase fees
Governing body groups urge relief for out-of-pocket parents
11 October 2020 - 00:00
In a bid to assist cash-strapped parents, two governing body associations have advised the country’s 3,000 fee-paying public schools not to increase fees for next year, or to keep any hikes very low.
Wealthy government schools have also been cautioned not to spend “ostentatiously” by splashing out on heated swimming pools and artificial-turf sports fields “in the face of other schools struggling financially”...
