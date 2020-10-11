News

'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with him

Zondo vs Zuma: bank accounts could shed new light on former president’s finances

11 October 2020 - 00:05 By Thanduxolo Jika and Mawande Amashabalala

The Zondo commission on state capture is set to rip the veil of secrecy off thousands of potentially dodgy financial transactions linked to former president Jacob Zuma, his family and his secretive education trust.

The Sunday Times has seen subpoenas relating to at least 20 accounts linked to the Zuma family, including a TV production company that produces an SABC1 soapie, Uzalo. The company belongs to Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube, a daughter of Zuma...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  3. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  4. Zondo's open and inquiring mind a problem for Zuma's team News
  5. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...