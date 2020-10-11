'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with him

The Zondo commission on state capture is set to rip the veil of secrecy off thousands of potentially dodgy financial transactions linked to former president Jacob Zuma, his family and his secretive education trust.



The Sunday Times has seen subpoenas relating to at least 20 accounts linked to the Zuma family, including a TV production company that produces an SABC1 soapie, Uzalo. The company belongs to Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube, a daughter of Zuma...