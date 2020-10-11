WATCH | 'This is definitely not a black and white problem': Farmers on Senekal unrest

Anger reaches boiling point in Senekal as cops take flak across the board for their failure to act

The two men accused of the brutal murder of young Free State farmer Brendin Horner are well-known to the local community police forum, although they have never been arrested before, locals say.



Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday, when angry farmers sparked mayhem...