News

WATCH | 'This is definitely not a black and white problem': Farmers on Senekal unrest

Anger reaches boiling point in Senekal as cops take flak across the board for their failure to act

11 October 2020 - 00:00

The two men accused of the brutal murder of young Free State farmer Brendin Horner are well-known to the local community police forum, although they have never been arrested before, locals say.

Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday, when angry farmers sparked mayhem...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  3. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  4. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  5. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...