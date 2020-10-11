Wits old boy donates R150m to university's student endowment fund

When outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib bumped into billionaire businessman Natie Kirsh on a flight in December 2018, they continued a previous discussion about funding the “missing middle” students.



These students are not eligible for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) because their total household income exceeds R350,000 a year...