Covid-19: Boozy outings fuel 'second-wave' fears

Epidemiologists are raising a red flag over a Covid-19 resurgence in SA, while law enforcement authorities ready themselves to intensify spot checks and clamp down on irresponsible behaviour at social gatherings.

Experts have warned that "relaxed behaviour", pandemic fatigue and "superspreading" events - like the recent one at a nightclub in Cape Town - are putting the country back in peril.

Professor Wolfgang Preiser, a virologist at Stellenbosch University, told the Sunday Times that "the warning signs" of an upsurge are "definitely there - as referenced by the massive outbreak linked to the Claremont [Cape Town] venue".

Eighty-nine people, 38 of them matriculants about to write exams, have tested positive after visiting the Tin Roof nightclub, now trading as a bar, on the first weekend of October. It was a superspreader event waiting to happen and Jamie Simonson, who lives next door, saw it unfold.

"I heard the club bumping and I saw everyone packed in and I said: 'I know in two weeks we are going to see [Covid-19] cases rise in Claremont because there is absolutely no distancing going on'," Simonson said.

Preiser said that once people "start disregarding the basic rules, life becomes risky, as we have already seen in so many other countries".

In a statement on Friday by the office of the chief rabbi and the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, private social gatherings were cited as possibly being responsible for a "significant increase" of 31 new infections in the past few days affecting the Johannesburg Jewish community.

