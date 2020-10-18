DA leadership race: win or lose, Mbali Ntuli says she’s a winner

A 32-year-old mom with little experience and who has been given little chance of winning is confident about challenging for the leadership of the DA

Before Mbali Ntuli announced that she was challenging the interim federal leader for the DA’s top job, it was almost unimaginable that a relatively inexperienced 32-year-old politician would do so.



Nine months later, she has mounted a formidable campaign and given a glimpse of how millennials will lead the world. It may not yet be her time, so the first question is: “What happens when you lose?”..