Deal lets property tycoon Stuart Chait keep his home
18 October 2020 - 00:00
Property tycoon Stuart Chait has kept his Clifton mansion after an eleventh-hour settlement halted the expected public auction of the property.
The Nettleton Road property in Cape Town was due to be auctioned last Tuesday after a court showdown between Chait, who is a property developer, and a creditor...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.