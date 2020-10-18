Ekurhuleni principal accused of sexual harassment suspended
18 October 2020 - 00:00
The Gauteng education department has placed a headmaster on precautionary suspension after an allegation that he touched a teacher on her private parts in the presence of other teachers after a meeting.
The department told Collen Sedoaba, principal of Sijabulile Secondary School in Ekurhuleni, of his suspension on Thursday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.