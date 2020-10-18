PPE scandal: SIU accused of targeting ‘innocent people’

The director of a company implicated in the personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal that rocked the Gauteng health department has accused the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) of “screaming corruption” and “dragging the names of innocent people through the mud”.



The SIU has accused the company, Ledla Structural Development, of being the “proxy” for Royal Bhaca Projects, which is owned by Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko and a family friend of the now-fired Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku...