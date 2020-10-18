News

Schools branch into online learning — but it's not for everyone

Prega Govender Journalist
18 October 2020 - 00:00

The fear of losing pupils to dedicated online schools seems to be forcing many private and former Model C schools to think of establishing their own fully fledged virtual institutions.

Robert Paddock, the founder and CEO of the Valenture Institute, a high-end online school that opened in January, said he had received about 25 inquiries in the past three months from schools seeking advice on how to start up online schools...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse News
  2. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  3. ANC top six, Cyril too, were 'told all about Prasa graft' News
  4. Love me tender: army wife scores R210m in defence contracts News
  5. Hundreds still missing as waters recede, disease takes hold after Idai News

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...