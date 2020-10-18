Schools branch into online learning — but it's not for everyone

The fear of losing pupils to dedicated online schools seems to be forcing many private and former Model C schools to think of establishing their own fully fledged virtual institutions.



Robert Paddock, the founder and CEO of the Valenture Institute, a high-end online school that opened in January, said he had received about 25 inquiries in the past three months from schools seeking advice on how to start up online schools...