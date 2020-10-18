WATCH | Police win praise for 'soft approach' in Senekal

It had all the ingredients for a day of disaster - a red sea of EFF radicals, a mob of khaki-clad conservative "commandos", a bunch of praying, bearded bikers and a hefty contingent of police. All thrown together in sweltering Free State heat.



But when the dust had settled outside the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday, many were hailing it as a day of success and a landmark moment for policing and freedom of expression...