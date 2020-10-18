WATCH | Police win praise for 'soft approach' in Senekal
18 October 2020 - 00:00
It had all the ingredients for a day of disaster - a red sea of EFF radicals, a mob of khaki-clad conservative "commandos", a bunch of praying, bearded bikers and a hefty contingent of police. All thrown together in sweltering Free State heat.
But when the dust had settled outside the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday, many were hailing it as a day of success and a landmark moment for policing and freedom of expression...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.