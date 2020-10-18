Zondo investigators study bank accounts of Zuma's allies

The net is closing on Jacob Zuma's current and former allies, and their business associates. The Zondo commission wants to see their bank statements.



The Sunday Times understands that the commission has approached banks, asking for statements belonging to former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, former ANC KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) secretary Super Zuma, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and former KZN MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane...