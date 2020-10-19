PODCAST | A war is raging: cash-in-transit heists escalate

SA’s cash-in-transit (CIT) heist season has struck early, with armed gangs launching waves of deadly attacks which have already left 24 people dead and dozens injured this year.

Criminologists and CIT companies say the easing of lockdown regulations is driving the surge, which began in August, two months ahead of the annual November heist peak.

Despite the lockdown, SA Banking Risk Information Centre data shows a 29% increase in cash van attacks between 2019 and 2020.

