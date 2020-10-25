Cape Town hotel taken to court over R159,000 debt
25 October 2020 - 00:00
The Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town prides itself on being one of SA's best hotels and promises guests exquisite hospitality.
But a self-storage company believes the impact of the lockdown on the hospitality industry may be the reason why the hotel has allegedly failed to settle a debt of R159,000...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.