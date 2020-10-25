Politics

'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept

ANC ‘turns blind eye’ to coalition partner as tiny PA ‘cleans up'

Reformed former convict Gayton McKenzie is said to have “captured” a key department in the City of Johannesburg, purged senior officials and installed his allies in crucial city-owned organisations that control billions in taxpayers’ money.



McKenzie’s party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), emerged as a kingmaker when it entered into a coalition with the ANC after mayor Herman Mashaba resigned last year. The Sunday Times has seen a video in which McKenzie boasts about the takeover, and says: ‘‘I do not play with power.’’ ..