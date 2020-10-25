Politics
'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept
ANC ‘turns blind eye’ to coalition partner as tiny PA ‘cleans up'
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Reformed former convict Gayton McKenzie is said to have “captured” a key department in the City of Johannesburg, purged senior officials and installed his allies in crucial city-owned organisations that control billions in taxpayers’ money.
McKenzie’s party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), emerged as a kingmaker when it entered into a coalition with the ANC after mayor Herman Mashaba resigned last year. The Sunday Times has seen a video in which McKenzie boasts about the takeover, and says: ‘‘I do not play with power.’’ ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.