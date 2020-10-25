LISTEN | I’ll bring back stolen money, says new AFU head

Advocate Ouma Rabaji believes she is the right person to retrieve the billions SA has lost through corruption

It is a well-worn South African aphorism: if an organisation is in serious trouble, a black woman is appointed to lead it. There are many examples: Nhlamu Dlomu was appointed to rescue KPMG following a massive credibility crisis, and Zukisa Ramasia and Siza Mzimela were appointed to the hot seats at SAA and SA Express respectively.



So how bad must things be at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) then for it to have three black women bosses? Advocate Ouma Rabaji, newly appointed head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), emits a hearty chuckle when I put this to her, and then her face darkens...