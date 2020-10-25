Covid-19: Pods allow safe visits to elderly during lockdown

Alison Vezasie grew accustomed to peering at her sister, Terry Gabin, through the fence of her elderly-care home during a marathon ban on visitors in a bid to keep Covid-19 infections at bay.

Now months later the sisters have finally reconnected thanks to The Association for the Aged's (Tafta) Covid-safe visitor pod.

Visits to old-age homes were prohibited when SA first moved into the national lockdown in March because the elderly were deemed most at risk. When SA moved into level one of the lockdown, visits with stringent measures resumed.

Tafta, which runs care homes throughout Durban, initially faced challenges when some residents resisted the hard lockdown at its facilities. It had to find a creative way to curb growing disdain for the strict protocols. It then stumbled on the concept of a visitors' pod, which is being employed by old-age care facilities in the UK.