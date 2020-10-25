Professor proves South African kids know their stuff
25 October 2020 - 00:04
A Stellenbosch University professor has caused red faces at a leading international education research body by showing its assessment of how local children are faring in reading ability is wrong.
Education economist Martin Gustafsson found that contrary to the dismal verdict of the Netherlands-based International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), reading competency in grade 4 improved between 2011 and 2016...
