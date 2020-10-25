'Red list' of banned countries plays havoc with tourism revival

The first thing Muriel Sadek noticed when she landed in Cape Town from Germany earlier this month was how quiet the airport was.

"It's empty," she said. "Some shops have closed. It wasn't a normal feeling. You know that you are in the middle of a pandemic."

Sadek, who has visited Cape Town before, later strolled down Long Street to see if the places she remembered had survived the lockdown. Some places are gone and there is not as much traffic any more.

Out in the winelands, where tourism businesses are in the grip of a bitter fight for survival, staff told her it was "so nice to hear German again".

Sadek was impressed with the safety protocols she saw in hotels and restaurants. She jetted in soon after SA opened its international borders.

While Germany was not initially on the list of 60 countries blocked from entering, it was add to the updated listed last week.