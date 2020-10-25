Lawsuit
Robber’s bite leads to finger loss and lawsuit against Tshwane hospital
25 October 2020 - 00:00
The memory of looking into the barrel of a gun will always haunt Aneme Malan. But the ordeal of being attacked as she pulled up to her home in the Centurion suburb of Pierre van Ryneveld in 2016 left her with another stark reminder — the loss of her ring finger.
She has now brought a R2m lawsuit against the emergency centre at Mediclinic Kloof, the hospital where she was treated after one of her attackers bit her finger in his haste to get her wedding ring off...
