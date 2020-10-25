Free State burning

'You see it and you feel it': Fire of discontent burns all in its path

Townships, farmers have frustration with the state in common

On the face of it, 19-year-old Thandeka Nonzama and farmer Hansie Labuschagne have little in common. She lives in a township with limited basic services, and he runs a successful farm. But this week their worlds collided as fires ravaged the western Free State.



As Labuschagne contemplated the pit where he buried the cattle killed by flames and smoke, Nonzama stood in the dock of the Hertzogville magistrate's court...