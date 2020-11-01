A race debate with a twist
01 November 2020 - 00:00
Is the use of the apartheid-era racial classification system a human rights violation? The South African Human Rights Commission is grappling with this question after Western Cape teacher Glen Snyman was charged with fraud for identifying himself as "African" instead of "coloured" on a job application.
Sunday Times Daily - the daily digital edition of the Sunday Times - has explored the debate in a series of pieces by political commentator Ebrahim Harvey, Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux, University of the Free State historian Lindie Koorts and Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma. Don't miss the last instalment this week...
