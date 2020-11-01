Cape doctor under fire over comments on 'cure’ for transgender kids
Probe requested after comments on ‘conversion therapy’
01 November 2020 - 00:00
An “almost qualified” psychiatrist has been reported to the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) over his controversial comments around “curing” transgender children.
The Sexual & Reproductive Justice Coalition has asked the HPCSA to investigate Dr Sybrand de Vaal over comments he allegedly made at a meeting convened by the Western Cape education department on October 16 to seek comment on its draft guidelines on gender identity and sexual orientation...
