News

Cape doctor under fire over comments on 'cure’ for transgender kids

Probe requested after comments on ‘conversion therapy’

Prega Govender Journalist
01 November 2020 - 00:00

An “almost qualified” psychiatrist has been reported to the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) over his controversial comments around “curing” transgender children.

The Sexual & Reproductive Justice Coalition has asked the HPCSA to investigate Dr Sybrand de Vaal over comments he allegedly made at a meeting convened by the Western Cape education department on October 16 to seek comment on its draft guidelines on gender identity and sexual orientation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  2. PODCAST | A war is raging: cash-in-transit heists escalate News
  3. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  4. Zondo investigators study bank accounts of Zuma's allies News
  5. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...