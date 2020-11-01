Cape doctor under fire over comments on 'cure’ for transgender kids

Probe requested after comments on ‘conversion therapy’

An “almost qualified” psychiatrist has been reported to the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) over his controversial comments around “curing” transgender children.



The Sexual & Reproductive Justice Coalition has asked the HPCSA to investigate Dr Sybrand de Vaal over comments he allegedly made at a meeting convened by the Western Cape education department on October 16 to seek comment on its draft guidelines on gender identity and sexual orientation...