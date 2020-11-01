Hawks following former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's money

The Hawks are investigating new fraud and money-laundering allegations against Markus Jooste, 59, whose Steinhoff empire collapsed three years ago in what is said to be SA's biggest corporate fraud.



The Sunday Times has seen a Hawks court application, granted in the Stellenbosch magistrate's court in July, requesting access to the bank records from 2000 to 2009 of Jooste's horse-racing company, Mayfair Speculators...