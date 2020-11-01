Increasingly empty Durban church up for sale — for R8m
01 November 2020 - 00:00
For sale: one Durban Dutch Reformed Church, strictly to a buyer of the Christian faith who is willing to fork out R8m.
A declining Afrikaans community, the Covid-19 pandemic and a dwindling congregation have convinced the once-thriving Glenwood church to call it a day after 73 years...
